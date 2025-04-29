Carrie Underwood Gives $236,844 to Make-A-Wish From Vegas Shows, Links Up With Past Recipient

Carrie Underwood recently wrapped up her three-year Reflections residency at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, which began in December 2021. The final show, held on April 12, was marked by an emotional reunion with Noel Miller, a Make-A-Wish recipient whom Underwood first met 15 years ago. While performing, Underwood welcomed Miller to the stage to perform "All-American Girl" together, demonstrating how the Make-A-Wish Foundation serves a lasting purpose.

Miller, who first met Underwood at the age of 12 through the program, provided some good words during the performance. "It's been so great just to follow you and jam to your songs, whether they're helping me through a breakup or motivating me on the way to work," Miller said. "You've been such a great part of my life and have written the soundtrack for it, so thank you."

Underwood has been a devoted WishMaker for nearly two decades, consistently supporting children facing serious health challenges. Throughout her Las Vegas residency, she donated over $200,000 to Make-A-Wish, specifically raising $236,844 by donating $1 from every ticket sold across her 72-show run.