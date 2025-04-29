Carrie Underwood Gives $236,844 to Make-A-Wish From Vegas Shows, Links Up With Past Recipient
Carrie Underwood recently wrapped up her three-year Reflections residency at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, which began in December 2021. The final show, held on April 12, was marked by an emotional reunion with Noel Miller, a Make-A-Wish recipient whom Underwood first met 15 years ago. While performing, Underwood welcomed Miller to the stage to perform "All-American Girl" together, demonstrating how the Make-A-Wish Foundation serves a lasting purpose.
Miller, who first met Underwood at the age of 12 through the program, provided some good words during the performance. "It's been so great just to follow you and jam to your songs, whether they're helping me through a breakup or motivating me on the way to work," Miller said. "You've been such a great part of my life and have written the soundtrack for it, so thank you."
Underwood has been a devoted WishMaker for nearly two decades, consistently supporting children facing serious health challenges. Throughout her Las Vegas residency, she donated over $200,000 to Make-A-Wish, specifically raising $236,844 by donating $1 from every ticket sold across her 72-show run.
Her continued support for Make-A-Wish is just one example of her more than fifteen years of giving back through music and philanthropy. Going forward, Underwood said she is thrilled to return to her roots and sit behind the judges' table of American Idol, where her career was launched into orbit after winning the talent competition's fourth season. As her residency ends, it is undeniable that Underwood has had an impact, both on and off stage, that has left her fans and supporters awed by her talent, generosity, and heart.