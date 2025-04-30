Purchase Gary Allan Tickets

Backstage Country
It's the last chance to buy tickets for the Gary Allan concert at CCPAC on May 8th! Tickets start at $45. Gary Allan, with his modern-day outlaw charm, has captivated fans, peers, and critics through his distinctive blend of soulful vocals, rebellious lyrics, and electrifying live performances. Remaining true to his artistic vision, the California native has released nine studio albums, selling over 8 million copies. Among these, three have achieved platinum status, and five have gone gold. Allan boasts five #1 hits on country radio, fourteen Top 10 singles, and over 2.8 billion streams. He has topped the Billboard Country Album chart four times, with his "Set You Free" album debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200. Described as "dark and dreamy" by Entertainment Weekly and a "maverick" by Rolling Stone, Allan continues to sell out venues nationwide. Click here to learn more.

