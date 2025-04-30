Former CMT Executive Leslie Fram Kicks Off Music Consulting Company FEMco

Leslie Fram, a powerhouse in country music and a long-standing advocate for gender equity, has launched FEMco — Fram Entertainment & Music — a boutique consultancy focused on artist development, talent booking, and connecting businesses with Nashville's music industry.

"I've always wanted to start my own company, leveraging my three decades of accumulated experience and opportunities to intentionally design a purpose-driven business that aligns with my personal and professional aspirations," Fram tells Billboard. FEMco will operate on an à la carte basis, offering customized services to artists and brands while fostering long-term, meaningful partnerships.

Fram has over 30 years of experience in the music industry. For 13 years, she was the Senior Vice President of Music and Talent at CMT/Paramount, where she executive-produced signature events such as the CMT Music Awards and started initiatives like Next Women of Country and Equal Play. With FEMcountry, her progress toward equity and FEMco's first project launched in March 2025 at Reynolds Lake Oconee in Georgia; a few weeks later, Live In The Vineyard Goes Country in Napa was launched. While FEMcountry is a live performance opportunity for female artists, it is triggering even more expansion with FEMpop and FEMrock.

Fram has also launched a subdivision of FEMco called FEMco Presents, which Fram says is, “the company’s music-focused production arm that will create multiple opportunities for female artists to increase their visibility and reach via events, sponsorships and more."

Fram's commitment to a small number of artists with personalized mentorship is part of FEMco's strategy. Artist Julie Williams shared that Fram was a great support and connected the artist to some of the essential resources for her career. Fram will continue working with mtheory CEO Cameo Carlson on a longstanding mission called Equal Access, a program designed to help artists and their managers traverse the country music landscape.