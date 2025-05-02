Columbia County Plans May 10th Fundraiser for Deputies’ Families

Augusta Christian Schools are hosting the Columbia County Unity Fundraiser on Saturday, May 10th at their campus located at 313 Baston Road in Martinez. The fundraiser will honor and support the families of Deputies Brandon Sikes and Gavin White.

Many local businesses including Street & Trail Motorsports, Le Salon Day Spa, Allegiance Ink Tattoo and Everything Install/Augusta Low Voltage have joined in to support the event and donated items for a silent auction. There will also be KICKS 99 Guitar Pull tickets for the auction.

The event will also include a car show supported by multiple car clubs, CSRA Jeeps, and Veteran motorcycle groups. Military veteran bikers will honor White's Marine service and keep up traditions important to law enforcement. There will also be live music and bouncy houses for the kids.

Food trucks will be on-site with twenty percent of what they earn going toward the deputies' families. Additionally, 100 percent of other donations and proceeds will go to the families.

Two locals, Corey Lichtenberg and Bo Chavous, created a straight path for donations to reach the families. By cutting out middlemen, they ensured more money goes to those who need it most. Both men have parents who previously worked in law enforcement, giving them both a strong sense of appreciation for those who serve the community.