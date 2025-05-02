Thomas Rhett Says No to Multiple Reality TV Show Offers

Thomas Rhett is setting the record straight about his family's boundaries regarding fame. The country star, who shares four daughters with wife Lauren Akins, revealed that while reality TV producers have repeatedly approached them about launching a show, the couple has no plans to say yes. “I mean, we give enough of ourselves, I think, on social media, and we pretty much open our home and our marriage to our fans in a way where it's, like, you see the good, bad, the ugly,” he admits. “But I think a reality show might be too much.”

Rhett and Akins, parents to daughters Willa Gray, Ada James, Lennon Love, and Lillie Carolina, have built a devoted fan base through their music and transparent social media presence. The couple often shares glimpses into their day-to-day life, parenting highs and lows, and family traditions. Still, Rhett says maintaining some privacy is essential, and a reality show would likely cross the line.

Beyond music and fatherhood, Rhett is also open to dabbling in a new lane, just not too seriously. “I don't think I want to be, like, an actor-actor,” he says, “but I think it would be pretty fun to be in a few scenes in a big movie or something like that.”

Rhett recently released an acoustic version of his reflective track “What Could Go Right,” featuring rising country singer Lanie Gardner. The original song, published in 2024, was commended for its thoughtful lyrics and minimal production. Gardner's singing provides a new front to the latest version, which continues to gain traction on digital platforms.