Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

George Clooney, Babe Ruth, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
George Clooney

George Clooney: 2006

Scott Wintrow/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

BaseballGeorge ClooneyTeachers
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
30 Food Deals for Teacher Appreciation Week 2025
Human Interest30 Food Deals for Teacher Appreciation Week 2025Diana Beasley
5 Creative DIY Gifts For Mom
Human Interest5 Creative DIY Gifts For Mom
This Day in Sports History: May 6
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 6
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect