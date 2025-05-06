Keith Urban on His Latest Honor

Keith Urban will receive the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award during this week’s Academy of Country Music Awards. Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney, and Brothers Osborne will pay tribute to the country superstar by performing some of his chart-topping hits.

The ACM Triple Crown Award is a special recognition presented to artists who’ve won three distinct awards — New Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. Keith achieved this honor by winning Top New Male Vocalist in 2001, Male Vocalist of the Year in 2005 and 2006, and Entertainer of the Year in 2019.

The 60th ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will stream live exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 8 at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT/5 pm PT.

Keith said in accepting the honor, ”I’ve always loved putting on concerts and tours and shows and really tried to put something that’s incredibly entertaining and engaging, so I probably obsess about that part of what I do equal to making records, for sure.”

Urban is just a few weeks away from launching his High And Alive World Tour on May 22 in Orange Beach, AL. The trek, which will feature special guests Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins, will feature numerous hits, some new songs from his latest album High, moving video walls, and a few spontaneous moments on stage.

Keith told us of his new show, "My show is rooted in so much spontaneity and free-flowing, just stream of conscious, mashing songs into other songs if they come to me in the middle of the song, playing with the audience, just spontaneously having fun and seeing where we go. Even if we do the same songs each night, they’re not gonna be exactly the same.