Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Keith Urban on His Latest Honor

Keith Urban will receive the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award during this week’s Academy of Country Music Awards. Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney, and Brothers Osborne will pay tribute to the…

Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
Keith Urban smiles on stage wearing black.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Keith Urban will receive the coveted ACM Triple Crown Award during this week’s Academy of Country Music Awards. Chris Stapleton, Megan Moroney, and Brothers Osborne will pay tribute to the country superstar by performing some of his chart-topping hits.

The ACM Triple Crown Award is a special recognition presented to artists who’ve won three distinct awards — New Artist of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Entertainer of the Year. Keith achieved this honor by winning Top New Male Vocalist in 2001, Male Vocalist of the Year in 2005 and 2006, and Entertainer of the Year in 2019.

The 60th ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will stream live exclusively on Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, on Thursday, May 8 at 8 pm ET/7 pm CT/5 pm PT.

RELATED: 5 All-Time Kings Of Country Music

Keith said in accepting the honor, ”I’ve always loved putting on concerts and tours and shows and really tried to put something that’s incredibly entertaining and engaging, so I probably obsess about that part of what I do equal to making records, for sure.”

Urban is just a few weeks away from launching his High And Alive World Tour on May 22 in Orange Beach, AL. The trek, which will feature special guests Chase Matthew, Alana Springsteen, and Karley Scott Collins, will feature numerous hits, some new songs from his latest album High, moving video walls, and a few spontaneous moments on stage.

Keith told us of his new show, "My show is rooted in so much spontaneity and free-flowing, just stream of conscious, mashing songs into other songs if they come to me in the middle of the song, playing with the audience, just spontaneously having fun and seeing where we go. Even if we do the same songs each night, they’re not gonna be exactly the same.

Keith is currently making his way into the Top 30 on the country charts with his latest hit, “Straight Line.”

Keith Urban
Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media GroupEditor
Nancy Brooks has been working in the country music industry for almost 30 years. She has interviewed pretty much any country star you can think of. In the late 1990s, she started working with Dolly Parton. And yes, Nancy reports that Parton is as sweet as you would think. She loves her life in country music and has been backstage at every CMA Awards show since the late 1990s. Many of her stories are from her one-on-one interviews. She was there at the beginning of the incredible careers of many music superstars today, including Taylor Swift, Shania Twain, and Blake Shelton, and has interviewed them multiple times throughout the years.
Related Stories
ABC Network Picked Carrie Underwood as Backup Option for American Idol Judge Spot
MusicABC Network Picked Carrie Underwood as Backup Option for American Idol Judge SpotJennifer Eggleston
Dollywood Hits 40 Years with Fresh Attractions and Biggest Year Yet
MusicDollywood Hits 40 Years with Fresh Attractions and Biggest Year YetJennifer Eggleston
Kenny Chesney Surprises Megan Moroney with Secret Sauna in Her Nashville Home
MusicKenny Chesney Surprises Megan Moroney with Secret Sauna in Her Nashville HomeJennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect