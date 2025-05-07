‘10 Things I Hate About You’ Director Reveals a Sequel is Happening

Director Gil Junger just confirmed what millennials have always dreamed of: a sequel to 10 Things I Hate About You is happening. And no, this isn’t just another cruel rumor, the follow-up to the 1999 teen romantic comedy is already in the works.

10 Things I Hate About You Sequel

The movie, which starred Julia Stiles, Heath Ledger, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Larisa Oleynik, follows new student Cameron James (Gordon-Levitt) who is crushing hard on Bianca Stratford (Oleynik). However, Bianca’s father had a strict rule: Bianca could only date if her older sister Kat (Stiles) did. Cameron persuaded bad boy Patrick Verona (Ledger), using Joey Donner’s (Andrew Keegan) money, to start dating Kat.

In an interview with People, Junger revealed a follow-up film is in the works, saying, “10 Things I Hate About Dating is definitely in the works as a feature film. We're developing it right now." Junger also planned to make it the first film of a trilogy with two more installments, 10 Things I Hate About Marriage and 10 Things I Hate About Kids.

The original movie was a modern retelling of William Shakespear’s Taming of the Shrew. The follow-up will be inspired by Molière's play, The Misanthrope, according to Junger. He also expressed his desire to work with Stiles again, saying, “I would love to work with Julia again. She shaped the lives of millions of women. That Kat character really spoke to young women in a very powerful way.” (Heck, yes!)

Since the script is still in its early stages, Junger still did not give much thought to the cast. However, “If it resonates with [the original cast] and I can have some cameos or even real parts, I'd love [that]. I'd love Larry Miller to come back, because he's so great.” Miller played Larry Stratford, Kat and Bianca’s strict but well-meaning father.

Planned Movie Starring Heath Ledger

Junger revealed that he thought of a follow-up film called 10 Things I Hate About Me and planned to offer Ledger to star in it. Ledger died in January 2008 from an accidental drug overdose. When asked if there might be a nod to Ledger in 10 Things I Hate About Dating, Junger said, “I think that's a beautiful idea, and the answer is now going to be yes. ... He deserves to be loved.”