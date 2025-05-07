Ella Langley, Riley Green Grab ACM Visual Media Award for “You Look Like You Love Me”

Ella Langley leads the 60th Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards nominations with eight nods, including Female Artist of the Year and multiple categories for her hit duet with Riley Green, "You Look Like You Love Me." The song has already secured the Visual Media of the Year award, announced by Reba McEntire during a surprise video at Country Thunder in Tampa, Florida. McEntire, who will host the ACM Awards on May 8 at the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas, shared the news with enthusiasm:

"Sorry to interrupt, but I have some big news," Reba teased in the clip that announced their win. "Congratulations to Ella and Riley! Can't wait to celebrate with you both in Frisco!"

Langley expressed her gratitude for the recognition, stating, "Every day of my life, I've just prayed about this and thought about it, and literally everything I've ever done was to be able to do this. I'm just really grateful to have fans that are listening to the music and see that it is truth, and that I'm just a real-life human being going through life like the rest of everyone else."

"You Look Like You Love Me" has been a significant success, reaching No. 1 on Billboard's Country Airplay chart and earning platinum certification from the RIAA. Langley co-directed the song's music video, which features a Wild West theme and includes cameo appearances by Jamey Johnson and Green's dog, Carl.

The 60th ACM Awards will be streaming live on Prime Video at 8 p.m. ET tomorrow, May 8, with performances by Alan Jackson, Chris Stapleton, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Lainey Wilson, and Miranda Lambert. The show will start with a 12-minute performance celebrating ACM Songs of the Year over the last 60 years, featuring Clint Black and Dan + Shay, among others.