Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Lainey Wilson Drops New Single From Abbey Road Studios

As of May 6, Lainey Wilson has officially delivered her anthem “Bell Bottoms Up” to country radio. Co-written with her band and recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London, the…

Jennifer Eggleston
Lainey Wilson performs at The Drop: Lainey Wilson at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on September 05, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.
Rebecca Sapp/Stringer via Getty Images

As of May 6, Lainey Wilson has officially delivered her anthem "Bell Bottoms Up" to country radio. Co-written with her band and recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London, the song has been enjoyed in concert with multiple live performances, but was not included in her 2024 Album, Whirlwind.

The song's title also refers to Wilson's Nashville bar, Bell Bottoms Up, which opened in May 2024. The nearly 27,000-square-foot venue features 1970s western-inspired decor, multiple stages, and a menu featuring Cajun-inspired food, truly capturing Lainey's background of Louisiana life.

Fans can watch Wilson's performance of "Bell Bottoms Up" live from Abbey Road Studios on her official YouTube channel.

Lainey WilsonYoutube
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Come To The Grand Opening
Kicks99Come To The Grand OpeningAlex Cauthren
The Best Vibes In Town
Kicks99The Best Vibes In TownAlex Cauthren
Purchase Gary Allan Tickets
Kicks99Purchase Gary Allan TicketsAlex Cauthren
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect