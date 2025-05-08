Lainey Wilson Drops New Single From Abbey Road Studios
As of May 6, Lainey Wilson has officially delivered her anthem “Bell Bottoms Up” to country radio. Co-written with her band and recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London, the…
As of May 6, Lainey Wilson has officially delivered her anthem "Bell Bottoms Up" to country radio. Co-written with her band and recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London, the song has been enjoyed in concert with multiple live performances, but was not included in her 2024 Album, Whirlwind.
The song's title also refers to Wilson's Nashville bar, Bell Bottoms Up, which opened in May 2024. The nearly 27,000-square-foot venue features 1970s western-inspired decor, multiple stages, and a menu featuring Cajun-inspired food, truly capturing Lainey's background of Louisiana life.
Fans can watch Wilson's performance of "Bell Bottoms Up" live from Abbey Road Studios on her official YouTube channel.