This Day in Country History: May 8

May 8 marks a big day in country music with awards, new releases, and industry challenges. Dolly Parton received a well-deserved honor for her advocacy toward education, Shania Twain debuted her docuseries, and we lost a country music legend on May 8.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

A new release and the announcement of the Academy of Country Music lineup for its specialty show happened on May 8:

2020: Country star Jordan Davis released his single "Almost Maybes" as the lead song of his upcoming self-titled EP. Davis is known for mixing country with pop and including soulful lyrics in his songs, such as "Next Thing You Know" and "Take It From Me."

Country star Jordan Davis released his single "Almost Maybes" as the lead song of his upcoming self-titled EP. Davis is known for mixing country with pop and including soulful lyrics in his songs, such as "Next Thing You Know" and "Take It From Me." 2024: The Academy of Country Music announced the lineup for the ACM Country Kickoff at the Star, which took place May 14-15. This free event included country music stars Ashley Cooke, Kassi Ashton, Kylie Morgan, and Restless Road.

Cultural Milestones

Country music legends influence society and culture, and they share their thoughts and goodwill with others, including:

2009: Dolly Parton received an honorary doctorate from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, on May 8. Parton, a major contributor to philanthropic and humanitarian endeavors, received this award due to her role as a cultural ambassador and a lifelong advocate for education.

Dolly Parton received an honorary doctorate from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, on May 8. Parton, a major contributor to philanthropic and humanitarian endeavors, received this award due to her role as a cultural ambassador and a lifelong advocate for education. 2011: Country music diva Shania Twain debuted her six-episode docuseries Why Not? With Shania Twain on May 8. On the show, Twain revealed she had an awkward moment when dining with Oprah Winfrey when they talked about their differences in religious opinions.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Some May 8 recordings and performances by big country music superstars include:

2019: Columbia Records released "Beer Never Broke My Heart" by Luke Combs, who became popular in 2015 with his smash hit "Hurricane."

Columbia Records released "Beer Never Broke My Heart" by Luke Combs, who became popular in 2015 with his smash hit "Hurricane." 2020: Record label Big Machine Radio released Tim McGraw's "I Called Mama" to the radio. McGraw is one of the biggest names in country music, with famous hits such as "Southern Voice" and "Where the Green Grass Grows."

Record label Big Machine Radio released Tim McGraw's "I Called Mama" to the radio. McGraw is one of the biggest names in country music, with famous hits such as "Southern Voice" and "Where the Green Grass Grows." 2022: Miranda Lambert performed at the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion in Rogers, Arkansas. This was a stop on her The Bandwagon Tour, and she sang hit songs such as "Fastest Girl in Town” and "The House That Built Me."

Industry Changes and Challenges

Some country music stars experienced heartbreak and loss on this day in history:

2007: While country mega star Luke Bryan has a successful career, he has had to deal with tragedy and heartache. On May 8, 2007, Bryan's sister, Kelly Bryan-Cheshire, died at the age of 39 of undisclosed causes.

While country mega star Luke Bryan has a successful career, he has had to deal with tragedy and heartache. On May 8, 2007, Bryan's sister, Kelly Bryan-Cheshire, died at the age of 39 of undisclosed causes. 2008: Country legend Eddy Arnold died on his 89th birthday. Arnold was a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and a major influence on the country music scene, with hits such as "Make the World Go Away" and “Always on My Mind.”