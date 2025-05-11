This Day in Country History: May 11

Country music fans have enjoyed several music festivals on May 11, singing and dancing in the sun and fresh air. Tim McGraw and Taylor Swift received Gold and Platinum Recording Industry Association of America certifications on this day, and Dolly Parton and Darius Rucker were also honored.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These artists received recognition on May 11:

2016: The RIAA certified Tim McGraw's single "Humble and Kind" as Gold. McGraw is a major country star to this day.

Cultural Milestones

Artists honored for their work and cultural contribution on May 11 include:

2012: Dolly Parton earned RIAA Gold certification for her two-disc set An Evening With Dolly. Parton is an award-winning country star known for her philanthropic work, including her Imagine Library, a free book gifting program for children.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Historically, music festivals have dominated the scene on May 11:

2024: Americana/country fans headed to Highlands, North Carolina, to hear their favorite performers at the Bear Shadow music festival. The May 11 lineup included North Mississippi Allstars, American Aquarium, and JJ Grey & Mofro.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From new record labels to the passing of a country music legend, May 11 has witnessed several changes and challenges:

2005: Country legend Marty Stuart launched a new imprint, Superlatone Records, in conjunction with Universal South Records. The first release under this label was a collection of his gospel songs called Soul's Chapel.

