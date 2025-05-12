Backstage Country
Brooks & Dunn, Homer Simpson, and More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Cody
Brooks & Dunn

Winning the ACM’s Entertainer of the Year award in 1995 and 1996 and winning the CMA’s Entertainer honor in 1996, this duo enjoyed multiple hits in the decade and also had some of the most extensive tours of the era. Just a few superstars that started their careers opening for Brooks and Dunn are Keith Urban and Jason Aldean.

“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
