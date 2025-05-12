Backstage Country
Kicks 99's $5,000 Secret Sound – See Clues And Guesses Here

Kicks 99's $5,000 Secret Sound is Here! $5,000 in local cash to local winners! How closely are you listening? Listen CLOSER. Listen close enough and you could find yourself winning…

Cody
Kicks 99's $5,000 Secret Sound
Kicks 99's $5,000 Secret Sound is Here!

$5,000 in local cash to local winners!

How closely are you listening? Listen CLOSER. Listen close enough and you could find yourself winning big!
Listen to Kicks 99 all day for the Secret Sound clue of the day and guesses. Do you know what the sound is? When you hear us play the sound at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 12 noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m., be caller number 9  to 706-922-9999 and guess the EXACT sound and you'll win.
Below, you'll find the latest clues to help you guess. And you'll find the latest guesses to show you how close or how far away everyone has been.

Round 1 Clues

  • Then there were four.

Round 1 Guesses

Pay special attention to each guess below to see just how hot or cold it is! The hotter it is, the more likely it is to have some of the key parts of our sound in it! Check back regularly, and please refresh the page if you aren’t seeing the latest clues and guesses.

Monday, May 12, 2025 - Round 1 - Day 1 Guesses

TimeListener GuessingLatest GuessHow Close Was This Guess?
7 a.m.Rhonda from Beech Island"A Clydesdale horse walking on a hardwood floor."secret sound 1
9 a.m.secret sound 0
Noonsecret sound 0
2 p.m.secret sound 0
4 p.m.secret sound 0

Contest Rules

WKXC Secret Sound Rules 2025

CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
