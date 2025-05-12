Tim McGraw To Make Stage Comeback After Knee Surgery

Tim McGraw is officially making his long-awaited return to the stage. The country music superstar announced that he will headline a special performance at the Music City Rodeo on May 31 at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. This announcement was the first indication that he would be performing live again in nearly a year.



McGraw ended up needing to cancel the rest of his Standing Room Only tour after injuring his knee. Sandia Casinos confirmed the cancellation in August 2024, when they shared on Instagram, “In close consultation with his doctors, Tim McGraw will undergo necessary orthopedic surgery on both knees this month due to an injury sustained on tour.” The surgery and recovery process kept McGraw out of the public eye for the rest of the year, and fans were left to wonder where he was and how he was doing.

Now, the anticipation for his comeback is palpable. “Saddle up! We'll see you May 31 at the Music City Rodeo!” McGraw shared in his May 6 Instagram video, where he expressed his excitement and gratitude. He also revealed that his team has been working hard to prepare for their first show in a long time.

The fans have responded positively, showing tremendous excitement, relief, and celebration. Many fans expressed excitement for him to play again in Nashville, as it is his hometown. He and his wife, Faith Hill, recently attended their daughter Gracie's performance for a PBS special at Carnegie Hall, beaming with pride.

For Gracie's 28th birthday last week, McGraw posted an emotional Instagram tribute that praised her talent, tenacity, and autonomy. Gracie's journey in music embodies the artistic legacy of her mother and her father. McGraw has regained his health and is being backed by his passionate and loyal fans; it looks like McGraw's performance in Nashville on May 31 will prove to be a most potent emotional resurrection from the center of Music City.