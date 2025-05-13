Hey y’all, it’s WB with KICKS 99, and I’m back at one of my favorite spots—A&D Carpets & Hardwoods! I’m here with Davina, and we’ve got something special coming up this month! We’re hosting a Pet Adoption Day right here in the A&D Carpets & Hardwoods showroom on May 30th at 11 am. We’ve teamed up with a local rescue group to help some amazing pets find their forever homes.

The best part? If you’ve already got pets—or you're bringing one home—you’re in luck, because...they’ve got an entire Pet-Friendly Flooring Sale going on all month long! We’re talking waterproof laminate, luxury vinyl, scratch-resistant surfaces, and even carpets that are easier to clean and made to handle life with pets.