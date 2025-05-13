Country Star Lauren Alaina Skips ACM Awards While 37 Weeks Pregnant

Lauren Alaina shared a touching message on May 8, mentioning that she felt proud and emotional because she had missed the 2025 Academy of Country Music Awards. In an Instagram video, which garnered a quick response from fans and colleagues, the 37-week-pregnant country star expressed herself with tears in her eyes, sharing how she missed being part of the entertainment at the event.

“I'm sitting at home watching the ACMs, and I'm so proud of everyone tonight,” Lauren said. “Everyone that's performed, that's won. I get so excited for everyone because I have this same dream and I want to be there and I wanna be getting these awards, and having these performances and presenting the awards.”

The message struck a chord across the industry, with Trisha Yearwood and Cole Swindell among those who left supportive comments. Alaina said she feels somewhat left behind in her life and career transition, such as getting married to Cam Arnold in February 2025 and having a baby.

She specified that her feelings had absolutely nothing to do with the pregnancy, but rather everything to do with trying to be true to her goals while also maintaining focus and motivation, as well as the constant pressure to create content to stay relevant in such a competitive music business. Alaina emphasized that she still believes in her dreams and wants the same opportunities as her peers — sharing performances, earning recognition, and remaining part of the country music community.

On May 9, she marked a major career moment with the release of her new single “All My Exes,” featuring rising country artist Chase Matthew. The track is her first new music since announcing her pregnancy and highlights her ongoing creative fuel. Alaina, who won the ACM's New Female Vocalist of the Year in 2018 and was last nominated in 2021, is now focused on how to redefine success while getting ready to become a mom.