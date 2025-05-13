Ziggi’s Coffee of Augusta Hosts Fundraiser For Fallen And Injured Deputies

While they may be one of Augusta's newest coffee shops, Ziggi's Coffee is stepping up in a big way on Wednesday, May 14th to support the families of the Columbia County deputies impacted in the deadly standoff in April. They are one of many businesses that have stepped up to help the families of these officers and show support for our law enforcement.

On Wednesday, May 14, from 4 to 6 p.m., Ziggi's Coffee at 252 Furys Ferry Road will host a fundraiser to remember Deputy Brandon Sikes, who lost his life in the line of duty, and to support Deputy Gavin White, who was wounded. Both of these officers were in the line of fire during a routine traffic stop that turned violent on Saturday, April 26th. During the two-hour fundraiser, 100 percent of all sales will be donated directly to the families of Deputy Sikes and Deputy Gavin White of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.

Ziggi's Coffee encourages the community to come together, enjoy a cup of coffee, and support the families of Deputy Sikes and Deputy White during this difficult time.

The Augusta location of Ziggi's Coffee is owned by Ryan and Kaitlyn Triplett, who opened the drive-thru coffee shop last July. They open at 5:30 a.m. on weekdays and stay open until 7 p.m. Weekend customers can get their morning coffee starting at 6 a.m.

Ziggi's Coffee uses "only the finest ingredients" to create their "distinctive specialty drinks." It's a place where you'll find the classic coffeehouse favorites, including your daily brew, cold brew, iced coffee, espresso, lattes, and more. But in addition to the classics, they offer a long list of flavor options, with many sugar-free flavors available. Ziggi's also features Italian sodas, chai, teas, energy infusions, fruit smoothies, and more.

The chain also has a variety of food items, like breakfast sandwiches, burritos, paninis, scones, oatmeal, cinnamon rolls, cookies, and more.

History Of Ziggi's Coffee

Ziggi's Coffee is the result of a couple's dream to build something together. Brandon and Camrin Knudsen wanted to have a place where people could gather and feel at home. Coffee was the first thing they thought of, as it's often associated with bringing people together.