Country Legend Randy Travis Makes Musical Comeback Using AI Technology After Stroke

Randy Travis is making a powerful return more than a decade after a 2013 stroke left him with aphasia and limited mobility. With the support of artificial intelligence, longtime collaborators, and his wife, Mary Travis, he is again creating music on his own terms.

In 2024, Travis released "Where That Came From," his first new song in over a decade, followed by his latest single, "Horses in Heaven." Both tracks were produced with the help of AI and country artist James Dupré, whose vocal tone was used to help emulate Randy's iconic voice. Producer Kyle Lehning, who has worked with Travis since the 1980s, helped lead the effort to re-create the signature phrasing and emotion fans recognize in Travis's catalog.

"People think you just plug it in a computer and it spits out a song and there's no creativity. That could not be farther from the truth. It took eleven months. In the time most people make an album, we did one song," said Mary Travis to Garden & Gun, underscoring the complexity of the process.

Now on his extended More Life Tour, which will run through fall 2025, Travis appears onstage with Dupré, who performs alongside him, offering fans a blend of nostalgia and innovation. Mary calls AI technology "wonderful," not only because of its creativity but because it gives Randy renewed joy. As Randy is from Marshville, North Carolina, he has some ties there and now knows he can harvest emotional connections tied to his family and environment. The Travis family, through the Randy Travis Foundation, is also serving as advocates for stroke rehabilitation and music education.