Top 7 Morgan Wallen Songs for the Summer

Morgan Wallen is a prominent American country music singer and songwriter who has risen rapidly to fame in recent years. His debut studio album, "If I Know Me," spent 251 weeks on the Billboard 200 and peaked at No. 10. This Tennessee native competed on the popular TV show "The Voice" in 2014, but his elimination in The Playoffs didn't hold Wallen back.

Not only did his hit song "Up Down (feat. Florida Georgia Line)" break records, but Wallen earned a place in the Billboard Hot 100 with three No. 1 hits.

Wallen is a country music star, but he adds elements of pop with catchy rhythms that appeal to a broad range of listeners. Many of Wallen's songs are positive and upbeat, making them the perfect additions to your summer playlist. His songs about nostalgia and the romance of small-town life are especially appealing to country music fans.

We curated this list of our favorite top seven Morgan Wallen songs ideal for your summer playlists.

1. "Last Night"

With finger-snapping rhythms and romantic overtones, your friends will swoon over Wallen's "Last Night." This 2023 song is recognized as one of the most popular country/pop crossover songs. The song dominated several Billboard charts for months, including the Hot Country Songs chart, the Country Airplay chart, and most impressively, the Billboard Hot 100. "Last Night" is a good example of how the country/pop crossover genre is still on the rise, thanks to artists such as Morgan Wallen.

2. "Thinkin' Bout Me"

Hot on the heels of Wallen's smash hit "Last Night" from his "One Thing at a Time" album comes "Thinkin' Bout Me" from the same album. Wallen sings in this summertime favorite about how summer friendships and relationships are essential to our growing up with friends and summer love phases. Fans love this song for the gripping melody, the memory of lost love, and the hope for future love.

"Thinkin' Bout Me" is one of Wallen's most popular songs, with 32.5 million audience impressions. It entered at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs in October 2023. This is a great song to add to your playlist for a summer road trip or weekend getaway.

3. "One Thing At A Time"

Your friends will want you to put "One Thing At A Time" on repeat for all your summer gatherings. This is one of Wallen's most infectious, toe-tapping, sing-along summer songs that you'll want to play over and over. This song, with the same name as the album it comes from, was on the Billboard 200 for 17 weeks.

4. "Silverado for Sale"

"Silverado for Sale" is a great love song, perfect for summer evenings around a campfire. Wallen sings about how he wants to buy a ring for his girl but can't afford it and decides to sell his beloved pickup truck, his Chevy Silverado, to make money for the ring. This song tells of love and how someone must let go of something else (his Silverado truck) to get the one they want. This is a romantic song for stargazing with someone special. This song was No. 34 on the Billboard charts and was on the charts for 11 weeks.

5. "Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby)"

"Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby)" is a song about losing his girl and heading to the local bar with its neon signs. Fans love this song not only for its relatable story of heartbreak but also for its catchy rhythm and infectious melody. This song, great for a road trip or for singing along to at a backyard barbecue, showcases Wallen's country roots. Billboard describes this song as feeling right at home on a Thomas Rhett album.

6. "Everything I Love"

Country music fans appreciate the Americana roots of "Everything I Love." This fast-tempo song is perfect for singing and dancing to at summer events or gatherings. Wallen blends contemporary with traditional notes in this song and uses jamming vibes similar to rock anthem songs to make this a fun, upbeat song. Many music reviewers compare this song to the song "Midnight Rider" by southern rock band The Allman Brothers Band. This song peaked at No.14 on the charts and remained at various positions for 42 weeks.

7. "Love Somebody"

The sultry Latin-inspired sounds of "Love Somebody" make you want to kick off your boots and dance in the sand. This song helped Wallen experiment with other genres while staying true to his country roots. “I wanted to try something different," he said, "With what I wanted to talk about … how I wanted it to sound, and we were inspired by Latin-leaning influences. I'm really excited about this song and pumped that it is out.” "Love Somebody" reached No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 2024.

"Last Night," "Thinkin' Bout Me," "Neon Star (Country Boy Lullaby)," "Everything I Love," and "One Thing at a Time" were tracks from the album "One Thing at a Time," which was No. 1 on the Billboard 100 for 19 consecutive weeks. Morgan Wallen also broke the record for the highest-grossing country tour with his "One Night at a Time World Tour."

Enjoy These 7 Morgan Wallen Songs for Your Summer Fun