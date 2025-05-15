Golf Classic Returns To Help Children’s Hospital Of Georgia Families

For 40 years now, the Red Shoe Golf Classic has raised funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities which helps provide housing for families while their children receive medical care. And this year, the 40th annual event will take place on Monday, June 2 at West Lake Country Club.

Georgia's Own Credit Union is the main sponsor for this year's Red Shoe Golf Classic, and their representative, Tara Hendrick told WJBF, "Every child wants to be close to their family. Every child wants their mother to be there for them... when the families are being cared for, they can be less stressed and just really focus on the child being there."

On Monday, June 2, golfers will be welcomed for a day full of fun, fellowship, and fundraising, all for a great cause. Tee off is at 9 a.m.

Interested in playing or sponsoring the 40th Annual Red Shoe Golf Classic? Check out rmhcaugusta.org for tournament info and sign-up details. Your help makes a real difference for families who need it.

Since 1984, the Ronald McDonald House in Augusta has been providing lodging and meals for families whose children needed medical treatment. The house aims to offer a warm, welcoming place for families during tough times. The house features 23 bedrooms, and allows them to serve over 1,000 families each year.