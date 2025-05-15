Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Golf Classic Returns To Help Children’s Hospital Of Georgia Families

For 40 years now, the Red Shoe Golf Classic has raised funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities which helps provide housing for families while their children receive medical care….

Cody
Ronald McDonald House Charities
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Augusta

For 40 years now, the Red Shoe Golf Classic has raised funds for the Ronald McDonald House Charities which helps provide housing for families while their children receive medical care. And this year, the 40th annual event will take place on Monday, June 2 at West Lake Country Club.

Georgia's Own Credit Union is the main sponsor for this year's Red Shoe Golf Classic, and their representative, Tara Hendrick told WJBF, "Every child wants to be close to their family. Every child wants their mother to be there for them... when the families are being cared for, they can be less stressed and just really focus on the child being there."

On Monday, June 2, golfers will be welcomed for a day full of fun, fellowship, and fundraising, all for a great cause. Tee off is at 9 a.m.

Interested in playing or sponsoring the 40th Annual Red Shoe Golf Classic? Check out rmhcaugusta.org for tournament info and sign-up details. Your help makes a real difference for families who need it.

Since 1984, the Ronald McDonald House in Augusta has been providing lodging and meals for families whose children needed medical treatment. The house aims to offer a warm, welcoming place for families during tough times. The house features 23 bedrooms, and allows them to serve over 1,000 families each year.

As a local nonprofit 501(c)3 organization, the Ronald McDonald House Charities depend on community support. Local donations and events like the golf tournament help keep this important service going.

CharityFundraisergolf
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Things To Do in Augusta This Weekend: May 16-May 18
Local NewsThings To Do in Augusta This Weekend: May 16-May 18Jennifer Eggleston
The Best Travel Activity in Georgia This Summer
Local NewsThe Best Travel Activity in Georgia This SummerAnne Erickson
Thunder Over Evans Celebrates Armed Forces Day This Weekend
WGACThunder Over Evans Celebrates Armed Forces Day This Weekend
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect