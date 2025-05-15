Zac Brown Band Member Drops New Song While Battling ALS, Foundation Collects $4 Million for Research

John Driskell Hopkins, founder of the Zac Brown Band, is continuing to defy the odds after being diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in 2021. Through his Hop on a Cure Foundation, the 54-year-old musician and band founder also known as “Hop” is raising awareness and funding the fight against ALS—already reaching $4 million for the cause. "Just the fact that I'm speaking to you and walking around and able to still sing and play is kind of unheard of in the averages of this disease," Hopkins told Us Weekly. "So we're very grateful and doing everything we can to stay on top of it."

His new single, "I Love You Forever," is a heartfelt tribute to his three daughters. "The only thing I could think of was, 'What do I say to my girls that will wrap everything up in one phrase? What if I'm not able to communicate?" he recalled to Us Weekly. "'I Love You Forever' was the only thing that made sense. I've turned the song into a bit of a fatherly advice piece."

May is ALS Awareness Month, and Hopkins is using this time to spotlight the urgent need for research into the disease, which is projected to increase by 70% by 2040. "ALS is predicted to make a 70% increase in cases by 2040. So, I'm not the only one [living with the disease], and there are many more of us coming," he said.

Hopkins continues to tour with the Zac Brown Band, though ALS has forced him to make physical adjustments. "I have to play some different parts on the guitar now because my original parts were a lot faster, so I'm adjusting," he explained to People Magazine. He now performs from a stationary position but remains fully engaged on stage.