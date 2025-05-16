This Day in Country History: May 16

The Academy of Country Music Awards is always a treat to watch and to see who wins, and there have been some big winners throughout the years on May 16 at this prestigious event. There have also been amazing performances, recordings, and honors for country music stars on this date.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

The Academy of Country Music Awards have dominated the country music scene on May 16:

2024: Lainey Wilson won Entertainer of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, while Chris Stapleton won Male Artist of the Year. Dan + Shay won Duo of the Year, and Old Dominion won Group of the Year.

Lainey Wilson won Entertainer of the Year and Female Artist of the Year, while Chris Stapleton won Male Artist of the Year. Dan + Shay won Duo of the Year, and Old Dominion won Group of the Year. 2024: New country singer Megan Moroney won New Female Artist of the Year, Nate Smith won New Male Artist of the Year, and Tigirlily Gold won New Duo/Group of the Year.

New country singer Megan Moroney won New Female Artist of the Year, Nate Smith won New Male Artist of the Year, and Tigirlily Gold won New Duo/Group of the Year. 2024: Chris Stapleton won Album of the Year with Higher, Luke Combs won Single of the Year with "Fast Car," and Jordan Davis won Song of the Year with "Next Thing You Know."

Cultural Milestones

There have been emotional tributes and museum exhibits on May 16, including:

2014: The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, opened an exhibit called Miranda Lambert: Backstage Access. The exhibit featured gowns, props, and artifacts depicting Lambert's successful country music career.

The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville, Tennessee, opened an exhibit called Miranda Lambert: Backstage Access. The exhibit featured gowns, props, and artifacts depicting Lambert's successful country music career. 2024: At the Academy of Country Music Awards, winner Lainey Wilson thanked Reba McEntire for her contribution to the country music industry, noting how McEntire helped pave the way for female artists in the genre. Blake Shelton also gave an emotional speech about his friend, the late Toby Keith, and Jason Aldean sang Keith's song, "Should've Been a Cowboy."

Notable Recordings and Performances

There have been some significant performances on May 16, including:

2009: David Nail made his Grand Ole Opry debut on May 16. Nail was the frontman for David Nail & The Well Ravens, who hit songs such as "Night's On Fire" and "Kiss You Tonight."

David Nail made his Grand Ole Opry debut on May 16. Nail was the frontman for David Nail & The Well Ravens, who hit songs such as "Night's On Fire" and "Kiss You Tonight." 2022: Country megastar Carrie Underwood performed at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, as part of The Denim & Rhinestones Tour. Underwood is an eight-time GRAMMY Award winner and three-time Academy of Country Music Entertainer of the Year.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The country music industry has seen a couple of notable changes on May 16, including:

2001: Rocker-turned-country-star Darius Rucker and his wife welcomed a baby girl on May 16. They named her Daniella.

Rocker-turned-country-star Darius Rucker and his wife welcomed a baby girl on May 16. They named her Daniella. 2021: The legendary country songwriter, Patsy Bruce, died on May 16 at the age of 81. Bruce co-wrote "Mammas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys," made famous by Willie Nelson and Waylon Jennings. Patsy Bruce was also the president of the Nashville Songwriters Association International.