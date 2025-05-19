Up-and-Coming Singer Timmy McKeever Drops Fresh Take on ‘Tennessee Orange’

California's Timmy McKeever, an emerging country artist, has started to garner acclaim for his heartfelt rendition of Meghan Moroney's viral hit, "Tennessee Orange." His reimagining transforms the romantic hit into a sincere breakup song.

"Tennessee Orange" has always been a very special song to me," Timmy said. "I found a different connection with it — we heard the story of the winner, and I just wanted to tell the story of the one who lost. This version of the song is more than just a cover. It's my way of giving people a piece of my heart and showing how music can be both a source of comfort and catharsis in tough times."

Timmy's version stays true to its well-known melody, although it employs instruments and lyrics that convey heartbreak and selfishness rather than joy, thus offering a new emotional perspective. Timmy's song was released in the wake of the momentum of his debut album, Devils & Angels, which dropped in December 2024 and hints at the next stage in Timmy's career. This album, primarily composed of rock songs, showcases Timmy's growth as an artist. "I've Known Better," which Timmy co-wrote with a duo of Nashville veterans, and the crowd favorite "Lightning Speed" demonstrate Timmy's ability to capture vulnerability with a lot of grit.

Since its release, "I've Known Better" has garnered more than 2.5 million streams and has an official music video. In turn, "Lightning Speed" is the artist's favorite song, as it addresses the pressure of the music business and the importance of being oneself.

Before starting his music career, Timmy played hockey until injury got in the way. Since then, he has been balancing his schoolwork with his songwriting. He is presently completing online classes and planning to major in music business. Timmy would love to collaborate with artists like HARDY and Jessie Murph, and continue to book live shows in as many venues as possible.