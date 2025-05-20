Morgan Wallen’s “I’m the Problem” Stays on Top for Fifth Week; Sam Hunt Breaks into Top 10

Morgan Wallen and Sam Hunt once again dominate the Billboard Country Airplay chart, reinforcing their status as two of country music's most consistent hitmakers. Wallen's single “I'm the Problem” holds the No. 1 spot for a fifth consecutive week with 32 million audience impressions, according to Luminate. This marks Wallen's 17th No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart. His 2022 smash “You Proof” previously led the chart for 10 weeks, tying the all-time record for the longest run at No. 1.

Wallen's momentum shows no signs of slowing. His latest single, “Just in Case,” from his new album released May 16, has jumped from No. 16 to No. 15 on the chart, earning 16.3 million audience impressions between May 9 and May 15 — a 17% increase. This track follows two other chart-toppers from the album, “Love Somebody” and “Lies Lies Lies,” further solidifying the project's commercial strength.

Meanwhile, Sam Hunt's newest single, “Country House,” has broken into the Top 10 on the Country Airplay chart, landing at No. 10. Billboard Charts highlighted the moment on X (formerly Twitter), posting: Sam Hunt Is at Home in Country Airplay Chart's Top 10 With ‘Country House'.

The track, co-written by Hunt, Ross Copperman, Michael Lotten, and Josh Osborne, is part of his recently released four-song set Locked Up. This milestone marks Hunt's 13th career Top 10 hit.

Hunt continues to ride high on the success of “Outskirts,” which spent three weeks at No. 1 starting in April 2024 and marked his 10th No. 1 single. Originally from Cedartown, Georgia, Hunt's streak of hits includes fan favorites like “23,” “Kinfolks,” “Hard to Forget,” and his multi-genre breakout “Body Like a Back Road.” From April 2020 to April 2022, Hunt landed four consecutive No. 1s on the Country Airplay chart.