American Idol Producer Drops Hints About Underwood Staying Despite Feedback Style

The Season 23 finale of American Idol aired Sunday, renewing conversations about the future of its judging panel and the show's continued cultural relevance. Executive producer Megan Michaels Wolflick reflected on the show's enduring appeal, saying, “The fact that this show, 23 years in, can still draw in these talented singers, coming together and showing hope, it still gives me goosebumps. I feel proud to be a part of this show, a part of this brand, and to bring positivity, especially in this jaded world that we're living in.”

This season, Carrie Underwood, who won American Idol in 2005, was a guest judge, stepping in for Katy Perry. Underwood brought her own experience as a former contestant to the panel. She has expressed concern about being perceived as too harsh in her critiques. While her performances and presence were generally well-received by viewers, her limited constructive feedback led to speculation about her future on the show.

Wolflick acknowledged Underwood's unique challenge in stepping into the judging role and suggested potential for her return, emphasizing that Underwood brings something special and has room for growth.

Wolflick also expressed optimism about the return of longtime judges Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, stating that the current panel is in a strong position heading into the next season.

The official news on the judges' panel for Season 24 is anticipated anytime now. Auditions are already happening. With thousands of submissions already coming in, the interest in the show is as strong as ever.