Brittany Snow Revealed a Celeb Fell Asleep During Makeout Session with Her

Celebrities, they really are like us, even experiencing awkward dates! In a recent episode of the In Your Dreams with Owen Thiele podcast, actress Brittany Snow shared a humorous and awkward dating experience when she was in her late 20s. The Pitch Perfect actress recounted going on three dates with a “very famous” DJ she met on the exclusive dating app Raya.

Brittany Snow: “We're Making Out, He is Back Asleep”

Snow said she went on dates with a “very famous” DJ. However, during these dates, the DJ fell asleep mid-makeout session. Snow clarified that the DJ was not Diplo. She did not disclose his identity. She described how, during their first date at his house, he fell asleep while they were kissing.

The Prom Night actress said, “It's late, though, and we're just hanging out. We were talking and we weren't doing anything very spicy. It was just making out and I was sort of, sitting here, but kind of on him and kissing him and then all of a sudden, I sort of felt like no kissing back.”

Snow continued, “There wasn't any reciprocation to the kissing, and I looked at him and I pulled back and he was just dead asleep.”

She proceeded to wake her date and ask, “What the f—k is going on? And he was like, ‘Oh man, I’m sorry. I'm just so tired.’ I mean, he's a DJ, so I was like, ‘Did you have a late set last night?’”

Her date apologized and Snow decided to give him another chance. But, despite his apologies and claims of exhaustion due to his profession, the same thing happened again on subsequent dates, including one at her own home.

Snow said, “I've never slept with this guy, so it didn't even get to anything like this. And then once again, we're making out, he is back asleep.”

Snow took the incidents in stride. She joked about her “hotness,” but ultimately recognized their incompatibility.

The actress was previously married to Tyler Stanaland, a former surfer. The two got married in March 2020 and announced their separation in September 2022. She filed for a divorce in January 2023, and it was finalized later that year.