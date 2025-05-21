Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Five-Year-Old Kingsley Brown Makes First Appearance at Dad Kane Brown’s Albany Show

During a heartwarming moment on May 15 in Albany, New York, Kane Brown’s 5-year-old daughter, Kingsley Rose, made her on-stage debut alongside her parents during his High Road Tour. The crowd…

Jennifer Eggleston
Kane Brown performs at Bridgestone Arena on April 11, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

During a heartwarming moment on May 15 in Albany, New York, Kane Brown's 5-year-old daughter, Kingsley Rose, made her on-stage debut alongside her parents during his High Road Tour. The crowd was stunned and delighted when Kingsley joined Kane and Katelyn Brown to sing the chorus of their hit duet “Thank God.” In a video from the night, Kane gently encouraged her, saying, “You wanted to come up here and sing with me so bad. Do you want to sing with Mommy?”

Loading TikTok...

This was probably Kingsley's first show using her own microphone, and she dazzled the audience with her poise and natural comfort on stage, Kane laughed, "She would not let me get off the bus... she wanted to come sing so bad," noting his daughter's new zeal for being a musician. Whenever she spoke, the audience was dead silent, so little voice could be heard.

Kane also delicately manipulated Kingsley's ponytail during the show, a very subtle, but powerful moment to signify their connection. After the song, he playfully told her, “Guess what? It's bedtime!” drawing laughter from the audience as Kingsley left the stage with a big smile.

Kingsley is already starting to follow her parents' musical path, often singing and dancing at home with her sister. Her time in Albany, as part of the High Road Tour, displayed the emerging talent she possesses while also allowing the audience to see what it is like to experience the family's off-stage interactions in a public setting.

So far, Kane Brown's High Road Tour is garnering compliments for its combination of larger-than-life production and intimate, personal moments with the audience and fans. Having Kingsley in Albany adds another level of charm to the tour while proving how Kane is genuine and embodies a real family man who has a deep connection to his family and fans.

You can see Kane Brown at one of his upcoming shows.

Kane BrownKatelyn Brown
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Morgan Wallen’s Fan-Voted Success vs. Industry Nominations: Analyzing the Divide
MusicMorgan Wallen’s Fan-Voted Success vs. Industry Nominations: Analyzing the Divide
Taylor Swift Gets Taken Down from Nashville Mural, Triggering Fan Outrage and Plans for New Artwork
MusicTaylor Swift Gets Taken Down from Nashville Mural, Triggering Fan Outrage and Plans for New ArtworkJennifer Eggleston
Trisha Yearwood Drops First Self-Written Album at 60
MusicTrisha Yearwood Drops First Self-Written Album at 60Jennifer Eggleston
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect