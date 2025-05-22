ACM Award Winner Ella Langley Points to Carter Faith as Country Music’s Rising Star

Rising country artist Carter Faith is earning high praise from some of the genre's most exciting voices, including Ella Langley, who recently won New Female Artist of the Year. Langley passionately endorsed Faith's talent and trajectory during her appearance on The Scotty Kay Show. "I think that Carter Faith is going to have a massive (year)… She's so creative, and she's just right. She's just one song away," Langley said. "I feel like she's exactly where I was. I felt like I was one song away, and I really was just one song away. I think Carter is somebody who's going to be around for a long time."

Langley, known for hits like "Could've Been Her" and "Girl You're Taking Home," also highlighted five essential tracks for discovering Faith's music: "Grudge," "If I Had Never Lost My Mind…," "Greener Pasture," "Blue Bird" featuring Alison Krauss, and "Rock n' Roll Me."

Faith, who was raised in North Carolina, discovered country music through her grandfather's cassette tapes and taught herself piano and guitar. After heartbreak at 16, she began writing songs seriously, leading to the release of her debut single in 2020. She made her Grand Ole Opry debut in 2022 and opened for Ingrid Andress in 2023.

Her latest single, "Grudge," offers a bold look at emotional scars, continuing a run of releases that blend classic country roots with a breezy 70s-inspired groove. Often described as a "cowgirl hippie," Faith's style is marked by vulnerability, strength, and sharp lyricism.

Faith's momentum has grown through collaborations with Riley Green on "You Look Like You Love Me " and projects with artists like Sam Williams, Carly Pearce, and Alison Krauss. She's also toured with Luke Grimes and 49 Winchester, further establishing her presence on the national stage.