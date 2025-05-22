Kicks 99’s $5,000 Secret Sound Clues and Guesses for Thursday, May 22
Thursday, May…
Due to technical issues, our main page isn't updating. Here are today's guesses, as well as guesses from yesterday. See the rest of the clues and guesses HERE.
Thursday, May 22, 2025 CLUE:
- They are fresh.
Thursday, May 22, 2025 - Round 1 - Day 9 Guesses
|Time
|Listener Guessing
|Latest Guess
|How Close Was This Guess?
|7 a.m.
|Jennie from Aiken
|"Dub, Cody, Chris O'Kelley, and Tee dropping some peaches in some water to clean them at the Sara's stand."
|9 a.m.
|Angie from Aiken
|"Cody, Dub, Chris O'Kelley, and Tee dropping peaches one at time in a bushel basket."
|Noon
|2 p.m.
|4 p.m.
Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - Round 1 - Day 8 Guesses
|Time
|Listener Guessing
|Latest Guess
|How Close Was This Guess?
|7 a.m.
|Brandon from North Augusta
|"All the Kicks 99 on air personalities tossing some water bottles in the back of the Kicks 99 pickup truck."
|9 a.m.
|Penny from Edgefield
|"Dub, Cody, Chris O'Kelley, Tee Gentry dropping Coke bottles on top of a Jordan Davis album."
|Noon
|Sandy from Warrenville
|"Cody, Dub, Chris O’Kelley, and Tee Gentry dropping water bottles into a Georga Bulldogs tailgate cooler."
|2 p.m.
|Sandy from Warrenville
|”Cody, Dub, Chris O’Kelley and Tee Gentry dropping UGA footballs and water bottles into a cooler.”
|4 p.m.
|Nelle from Williston
|"Dub and Cody, which is the Kicks Wake Up Krew, Chris O’Kelley, and Tee Gentry and they're dropping assorted water bottles, different types of water bottles, onto a Jordan Davis album, that’s called, I can’t remember what it’s called, Beautifully, Beautiful Blue Bird, something that."
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
