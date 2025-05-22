Backstage Country
Kicks 99’s $5,000 Secret Sound Clues and Guesses for Thursday, May 22

Due to technical issues, our main page isn’t updating. Here are today’s guesses, as well as guesses from yesterday. See the rest of the clues and guesses HERE. Thursday, May…

Cody
Kicks 99's $5,000 Secret Sound
Sara's Fresh Market
Due to technical issues, our main page isn't updating. Here are today's guesses, as well as guesses from yesterday. See the rest of the clues and guesses HERE.

Thursday, May 22, 2025 CLUE:

  • They are fresh.

Thursday, May 22, 2025 - Round 1 - Day 9 Guesses

TimeListener GuessingLatest GuessHow Close Was This Guess?
7 a.m.Jennie from Aiken"Dub, Cody, Chris O'Kelley, and Tee dropping some peaches in some water to clean them at the Sara's stand."secret sound 6
9 a.m.Angie from Aiken"Cody, Dub, Chris O'Kelley, and Tee dropping peaches one at time in a bushel basket."secret sound 5
Noonsecret sound 0
2 p.m.secret sound 0
4 p.m.secret sound 0

Wednesday, May 21, 2025 - Round 1 - Day 8 Guesses

TimeListener GuessingLatest GuessHow Close Was This Guess?
7 a.m.Brandon from North Augusta"All the Kicks 99 on air personalities tossing some water bottles in the back of the Kicks 99 pickup truck."secret sound 2
9 a.m.Penny from Edgefield"Dub, Cody, Chris O'Kelley, Tee Gentry dropping Coke bottles on top of a Jordan Davis album."secret sound 5
NoonSandy from Warrenville"Cody, Dub, Chris O’Kelley, and Tee Gentry dropping water bottles into a Georga Bulldogs tailgate cooler."secret sound 5
2 p.m.Sandy from Warrenville”Cody, Dub, Chris O’Kelley and Tee Gentry dropping UGA footballs and water bottles into a cooler.”secret sound 5
4 p.m.Nelle from Williston"Dub and Cody, which is the Kicks Wake Up Krew, Chris O’Kelley, and Tee Gentry and they're dropping assorted water bottles, different types of water bottles, onto a Jordan Davis album, that’s called, I can’t remember what it’s called, Beautifully, Beautiful Blue Bird, something that."secret sound 5
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
