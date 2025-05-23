Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Chris Hemsworth, Priscilla Presley, and More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Chris Hemsworth

Chris Hemsworth attends National Geographic’s “Limitless” Screening And Conversation at The 92nd Street Y, New York on November 16, 2022 in New York City.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Chris Hemsworth
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: May 23
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: May 23
Health Experts Say Your Body Can Tell if Your Relationship is Heading for a Breakup
Human InterestHealth Experts Say Your Body Can Tell if Your Relationship is Heading for a BreakupYvette DeLaCruz
The 43rd Annual Academy Of Country Music Awards - Show - rascal flats
Human InterestRascal Flatts, Domino’s Pizza, and More- Can’t Beat CodyCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect