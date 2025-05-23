Kelsea Ballerini Steps Away from ‘The Voice’ as NBC Reveals New Coach Lineup

Kelsea Ballerini closed out her inaugural season as a coach on The Voice quite well. She guided contestant Jaelen Johnston to an outstanding second-place finish. Jaelen Johnston, a favorite among the audience, lost out to Team Michael Bublé contestant Adam David, who won the Season 27 title.

Kelsea quickly earned the affection of the fans with her warm personality and mentoring style, which made it easy to believe she could return as a coach next season. Many fans voiced their concerns while watching the finale, that they wanted her back next season. Unfortunately, after the show ended, it was announced she was not returning as a coach next season, much to the dismay of her many fans.

Despite her achievements, her qualifications were questioned by some who suggested that she was not well-educated in music, which one can argue due to the breadth and detail of her career. Ballerini is a GRAMMY-nominated artist, a CMA award-winning artist multiple times over, and the ACM New Female Vocalist of the Year in 2016. For many, her authenticity and insight as a young, chart-topping artist added a valuable perspective to the show.

The upcoming season will feature a new coaching panel. NBC announced Michael Bublé's return alongside Snoop Dogg, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire. Fans reacted with excitement, particularly about Horan's comeback and the unique dynamic this new lineup promises.

As audiences look forward to Season 28, many will miss the chemistry between Ballerini and Bublé, which became a highlight of Season 27. “THE WAY IM GONNA MISS KELSEA AND BUBLÉ'S DYNAMIC SO MUCH,” one fan posted on social media, echoing the sentiment of many.