This Day in Country History: May 23

May 23 was a notable day in country music history with awards, exciting performances, and challenges within the industry.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These breakthrough milestones are significant for May 23:

2011: Simon Fuller, creator of American Idol, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on May 23. American Idol helped launch the careers of country stars Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, Chayce Beckham, and Lainey Wilson.

2017: Country music duo Florida Georgia Line received Recording Industry Association of America Platinum certification for their single "Confession". They're known for songs such as "This Is How We Roll," "H.O.L.Y.," and "Cruise."

Cultural Milestone

From performers kicking off Fleet Week to the opening of Blake Shelton's new venue, these were cultural milestones for May 23:

2012: Numerous music stars performed for the kickoff of Fleet Week in New York City. Country star Trace Adkins performed, as did pop star Katy Perry, at this monumental event.

2013: Country music sensation Carrie Underwood donated $1 million to the American Red Cross to help victims of a deadly tornado that hit her native state of Oklahoma. The money came from the proceeds of her Blown Away tour.

2019: Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan were at the opening of Shelton's bar/restaurant/dance hall, The Doghouse at Ole Red Tishomingo, Oklahoma, on May 23, where this event center hosts Thursday night jams, live concerts, and the Saturday dance party, Shindig. The Shelton/Bryan show's proceeds benefited the Oklahoma Wildlife Conservation Foundation, of which Shelton is a founding member.

Notable Recordings and Performances

These were remarkable performances from a couple of country music sensations:

2014: Country legend George Strait had a performance at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, as a stop for his The Cowboy Rides Away tour. Hit songs he sang included "That's What Breaking Hearts Do" and "All My Ex's Live in Texas."

2017: Singer Chris Stapleton performed at the Red Rocks Amphitheater near Denver, Colorado, as part of his All-American Road Show tour. Stapleton featured special guests Brothers Osborne and Lucie Silvas at this stunning venue.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From deaths to arrests, May 23 had some interesting music industry changes and challenges:

2020: Controversial country singer Morgan Wallen was arrested at country/rocker Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock & Roll Steakhouse for intoxication and disorderly conduct. Wallen publicly apologized after being released from jail.

2021: Country music songwriter Dwayne Blackwell, known for "Friends in Low Places," made famous by Garth Brooks, died on May 23. Blackwell also wrote songs such as "Mr. Blue" and "Honkytonk Man."

2022: Beloved guitarist, country singer, and movie stuntman Thom Bresh died in Nashville at the age of 74. Bresh was the son of Country Music Hall of Fame member Merle Travis, whose distinctive style of guitar picking made his father famous.