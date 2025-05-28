German Manufacturer Bringing $3.2M Factory to McCormick, South Carolina

A German manufacturer, Mikro-Technik, plans to invest $3.2 million in its first North American location, opening up operations in McCormick County, South Carolina. The company will create 27 jobs in Plum Branch, where it's renting factory space at 8463 Highway 28/221.

Operations And Products

Headquartered in Germany, Mikro-Technik is a natural fiber manufacturer that processes cellulose fiber into additives for the food and pet food industries. The company plans to start production in late 2025. This expansion will increase the company's production capacity for U.S. and Canadian customers.

"Establishing our first North American facility in McCormick County marks an exciting milestone for Mikro-Technik. This investment allows us to better serve our customers across the American continent, while also contributing to the local economy," said CEO K. Weingarten to SC Commerce.

The building at 8463 Highway 28/221 in Plum Branch will be upfitted to accommodate the company's operations. McCormick County received a $350,000 Rural Infrastructure Fund grant from the Coordinating Council for Economic Development to assist with building improvements.

"On behalf of the county council and the citizens of McCormick County, we welcome Mikro-Technik to our community," said Bernie Hamby, McCormick County Council Chairman, to WJBF.

About Mikro-Technik

The company's headquarters in Bürgstadt am Main currently employs 120 people. They've been making natural fibers since 1954. The family-owned business has been around for 100 years, and you can now find their products in food items all over the world.