Shaboozey Gets First BET Awards Nomination After Breakout Hit, Redefining Country Music

Born in Virginia, Shaboozey is fast on his way to establishing himself in the music world as he was nominated for the 2025 BET Awards for his one-of-a-kind mashup of Southern hip-hop, alternative rock, and classic country. Shaboozey's real name is Collins Obinna Chibueze. He's a Nigerian-American artist known for his exploration of new musical paths by combining trap beats, acoustic guitar, and storytelling, creating an unrepeatable sound that's totally unique in music. "I'm just telling stories from where I'm from," he's said in interviews. "My South. My version. My lane."

Shaboozey's prominence skyrocketed after appearing on Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter — a crossover project that changed the possibilities in country music. While Shaboozey's contributions outshone everyone else's and was recognized nationally, it was a solo track called "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" that helped him stand out individually. "A Bar Song" went viral due to its catchy hook and the fusion of country and hip-hop aesthetics.

Even before collaborating with Beyoncé, Shaboozey had an exceptional portfolio. Whether in his previous works, such as Lady Wrangler (2018) or Cowboys Live Forever, Outlaws Never Die (2022), he demonstrated, through his unique sonic palette, the influences that shaped him: rap verses, bluesy guitar riffs, and honky-tonk boy-isms. Those works represented pillars of versatility and cultural pride in his sonic identity.

Shaboozey, with his diverse musical background, champions his mixed nationality and Southern origins. His appearance at the BET Awards represents not only his achievement but is a pivotal point for Black artists in country music; it will push against the historically racist barriers in country music and launch a new narrative for Black artists in country music.