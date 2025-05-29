Backstage Country
Kicks 99's $5,000 Secret Sound Clues and Guesses – Round 2

$5,000 in local cash to local winners! How closely are you listening? Listen CLOSER. Listen close enough and you could find yourself winning…

Cody
Kicks 99's $5,000 Secret Sound
How closely are you listening? Listen CLOSER. Listen close enough and you could find yourself winning big!
Listen to Kicks 99 all day for the Secret Sound clue of the day and guesses. Do you know what the sound is? When you hear us play the sound at 7 a.m., 9 a.m., 12 noon, 2 p.m., and 4 p.m., be caller number 9  to 706-922-9999 and guess the EXACT sound and you'll win.
Below, you'll find the latest clues to help you guess. And you'll find the latest guesses to show you how close or how far away everyone has been.

Round 2 Clues

  • Take it home.

Round 2 Guesses

Pay special attention to each guess below to see just how hot or cold it is! The hotter it is, the more likely it is to have some of the key parts of our sound in it! Check back regularly, and please refresh the page if you aren’t seeing the latest clues and guesses.

Thursday, May 29, 2025 - Round 2 - Day 1 Guesses

TimeListener GuessingLatest GuessHow Close Was This Guess?
7 a.m.Chester from North Augusta"The Wake Up Krew taking a pizza home and unboxing it."secret sound 1
9 a.m.Bryan from North Augusta"Chris O'Kelley going home, opening up his briefcase, and setting down folders to go through his work."secret sound 1
NoonRay from Graniteville”Cody packing up stuff off the top of her desk and put in a bag to take home.”


secret sound 1
2 p.m.Scott from Waynesboro"Cody putting fresh peaches in a bag at Sara’s Fresh Market."secret sound 1
4 p.m.Jenny from Aiken"Unwrapping some newspaper with some peaches that were wrapped up in it and taking it home."secret sound 1

ROUND ONE WINNER

Congratulations to Rebecca from Martinez! She correctly guessed the Secret Sound and won $5,000!

Answer: "Dub, Cody, Chris O'Kelley, and Tee dropping strawberries from Sara's Fresh Farm in a blender."

Making Of Secret Sound - Round 1

See clues and guesses from Round 1 HERE!

Kicks 99 Secret SoundSecret Sound
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
