The Most Affordable Airbnb in Georgia

Summer is a great time to rent an Airbnb and get away from it all, but even if it's outside the summer months, escaping to an Airbnb can offer the kind of rest and relaxation that is simply needed. As with any vacation, sometimes booking an Airbnb during the offseason is even more reasonable than renting it in the summer months. Plus, at this point, some of the most popular Airbnb spots are booked up for the summer but still have some available slots for fall. Whenever you plan to vacation, one new report shows the cheapest Airbnb getaway in the state. This one is a real find.

Cheapest Airbnb in Georgia

The crew at Reader's Digest has a new feature out about the most affordable Airbnb options in each state, including this state. "We have the most beautiful, best reviewed and surprisingly cheap rentals in every state right here," they note in the feature. So, it's not just about the price. These picks also have stellar reviews, making them a real find.

For Georgia, they love Carriage House Studio in Atlanta, which they say is $76 per night. "It's nearly impossible to stay in Atlanta for under $100 a night including parking, but this small studio apartment in Atlanta's Midtown neighborhood offers the chance to experience the best of the city at a fraction of the cost," they note. "The contemporary space includes all the comforts of home, including a dedicated workspace, refrigerator and Wi-Fi." Plus, you’ll be within walking distance of top restaurants, while major sites like the Fox Theater and Woodruff Arts Center are also nearby."