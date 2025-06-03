Chris Stapleton Pushes Back Tour Kickoff After Equipment Gets Damaged, Opens Instead in Charlottesville

Chris Stapleton has postponed the kickoff of his All-American Road Show Tour due to severe damage to essential production equipment, originally scheduled for June 4 in Greenville, South Carolina. The announcement came via social media, where Stapleton's team wrote, "Critical pieces of our tour production were damaged beyond repair while en route to Greenville. Unfortunately, without that equipment, we are unable to put on the show."

The tour will now launch on June 6 at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Virginia. All tickets purchased for the original Greenville show will be honored on the new date. Fans unable to attend can request refunds via Ticketmaster through June 24.

Stapleton is concurrently performing on a stadium tour with George Strait, which recently included high-profile stops at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia and Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh. The co-headlining stadium run is slated to conclude with three final dates in June and July.

The All-American Road Show Tour will visit major venues across the country, including Madison Square Garden in New York City and Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. The tour features a rotating cast of opening acts, including Mike Campbell & The Dirty Knobs, Grace Potter, and more on select nights.

While Stapleton expressed his regret and offered thanks to fans for their patience, disappointment was widespread.