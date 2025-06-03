Kane Brown Steps into First Movie Role in Rom-Com ‘The Token Groomsman’ with Taylor Lautner

Kane Brown is stepping into the spotlight in a new way, making his feature film debut in the upcoming romantic comedy The Token Groomsman, where he stars opposite Twilight alum Taylor Lautner. The film, directed by Natalie Simpkins, follows Lautner's character Scott, who, struggling with his career, unexpectedly receives an invitation to a lavish wedding in Italy — despite not remembering the groom. Brown plays Neil, Scott's loyal best friend and the emotional anchor of the film, who finds himself falling for the groom's sister amidst the wedding chaos.

“When casting the part,” said Simpkins, “we knew we needed bold, lovable personalities to match the heart and humor of this story. Kane brings something so unique. He has a rare mix of vulnerability and magnetism that's incredibly compelling.”

This marks a significant acting leap for Brown, who first appeared on screen in a 2023 guest role on CBS's Fire Country, earning praise for his performance. He recently concluded his 2025 High Road Tour and the transition from stage to screen reflects his growing range as an entertainer. Known for his groundbreaking success as a country artist, Brown made history when his self-titled debut album topped all five of Billboard's main country charts at once. Born in Chattanooga, Tennessee, he remains one of the genre's most versatile voices.

The Token Groomsman also brings together a team of industry veterans. The screenplay was co-written by Simpkins, John C. Hall, and Sohale Andrus Mortazavi. Hall and Pam Renall are producing under Retinue Media, while distribution and strategy will be handled by The Fithian Group, co-founded by former NATO president John Fithian.

“We believe in sharp, commercial comedies that bring audiences together, and The Token Groomsman is exactly that kind of film,” said Fithian.