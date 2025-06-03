Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Superman, Muhammad Ali, and More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Superman movie logo
DC Studios
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

SupermanTennessee Titans
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
McDonald’s Sets July 2025 Return Date for Snack Wrap After Nine-Year Absence
Human InterestMcDonald’s Sets July 2025 Return Date for Snack Wrap After Nine-Year AbsenceDiana Beasley
This Day in Sports History: June 3
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 3
Whenever you plan to vacation, one new report shows the cheapest Airbnb getaway in the state. This one is a real find.
Human InterestThe Most Affordable Airbnb in GeorgiaAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect