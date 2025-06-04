Ashland Craft Drops New Album as Co-Writer and Co-Producer

On May 31, Ashland Craft released her second album, Dive Bar Beauty Queen, a momentous occasion in her development as an artist. Now available on all major streaming services, the new 11-song project captures Craft's complete artistic control as both co-writer and co-producer. Recorded in Nashville alongside longtime collaborators Lee Starr and Jess Grommet, the album pairs raw, honky-tonk energy with intimate storytelling rooted in personal growth and southern grit.

“This record is a look back at the sounds I grew up on,” shares Craft. “The stuff that got me hooked on music in the first place and kinda made me who I am, for better or worse.”

Each song offers a blend of genuine emotion and a country vibe. Tracks like “Momma Don't Pray Like She Used To,” “Lie A Little,” and “Morning Person” demonstrate Craft's ability to tackle various themes of heartbreak, personal strength, and self-awareness. The standout “Momma Don't Pray Like She Used To” has already been praised by fans for its poignant lyrics and heartfelt delivery.

The album's title track, “Dive Bar Beauty Queen,” holds particular significance. “Dive Bar Beauty Queen dives into the chaos of being in music, the highs, the heartbreaks, the hangovers, but also how telling stories through songs has always kept me sane and given me a place where I feel understood,” Craft explains. “I wrote the title track when I was 18, driving home from my ‘honkytonk house band' shift at 3 a.m., and somehow it still hits harder now than ever (go figure).”