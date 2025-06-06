Grammy Winner Molly Tuttle Takes New Musical Direction with Latest Solo Album

Molly Tuttle is reaching new heights, and she has made it official: her fifth studio album, So Long Little Miss Sunshine, is announced to be released on Aug. 15. She's well-known for her Grammy-winning bluegrass albums Crooked Tree and City of Gold, but Tuttle will now take a leap of faith to a new, fresh sound buried in the grooves of pop, rock, country, and bluegrass fused together to create an unexpected new sound.

“I've been wanting to make this record for such a long time. Part of me was scared to do such a big departure, and that went into the album title,” Tuttle explained. “You know what? I'm just not going to care what people think. I'm going to do what I want,” she settled.

Produced in Nashville by Jay Joyce, the album spans 12 tracks, including 11 originals and a genre-bending cover of Icona Pop and Charli XCX's 2012 hit, “I Love It.” Notable songs include “Everything Burns,” “Golden State of Mind,” and “The Highway Knows.” Tuttle, renowned for her guitar work, also spotlights her banjo playing on two tracks — an exciting first in her solo discography.

One highlight is “That's Gonna Leave a Mark,” co-written with Kevin Griffin. “I wrote "That's Gonna Leave a Mark" with my friend Kevin Griffin. He has such a brilliant pop sensibility. We reworked it a little bit last year. It's fun, sort of sassy, and that guitar part is one of my favorites that I play on the record,” Tuttle said.

The album's cover features Tuttle bald and surrounded by wigs — a nod to her experience with alopecia areata. A longtime advocate, she continues to serve as a spokesperson for the National Alopecia Areata Foundation.