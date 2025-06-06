Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

National Donut Day, Aaron Rodgers, & More – Can’t Beat Cody

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Boy Gets Free Donuts - A clean image of twelve donuts in a box, ready to take to the office meeting or breakfast with the family.
Warrenrandalcarr/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Aaron RodgersLainey Wilson
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
Georgia’s Best Summer Vacation Destination
Human InterestGeorgia’s Best Summer Vacation DestinationAnne Erickson
This Day in Sports History: June 6
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 6
Dunkin’ Launches New Merch Line For National Donut Day
Human InterestDunkin’ Launches New Merch Line For National Donut DayJen Glorioso
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect