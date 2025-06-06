This Day in Country History: June 6

Country music gave back with benefit performances on June 6, in the form of the CMA Fest and Darius and Friends' annual concert. A power couple was seen together publicly for the last time before divorcing, a country music superstar got stuck in an elevator, and the industry lost a great songwriter.

Cultural Milestones

On June 6 in past years, Garth Brooks received a significant honor, and Kenny Chesney honored the late Robert F. Kennedy:

2018: Country singer Kenny Chesney sang Woody Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land" at Arlington National Cemetery. This was in remembrance of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

Country singer Kenny Chesney sang Woody Guthrie's "This Land is Your Land" at Arlington National Cemetery. This was in remembrance of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy. 2021: The legendary Garth Brooks was celebrated at the 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors. This award goes to those in the performing arts who have made a significant contribution to American culture. Garth Brooks was a worthy honoree for his profound influence on the country music industry.

The legendary Garth Brooks was celebrated at the 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors. This award goes to those in the performing arts who have made a significant contribution to American culture. Garth Brooks was a worthy honoree for his profound influence on the country music industry. 2022: The 13th annual Darius and Friends benefit concert was held at the historic Ryman Auditorium. This event benefits St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and has raised over $2 million for the hospital over the years.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Here are a couple of notable performances for June 6:

2009: George Strait headlined a concert for the opening of the new Dallas Cowboys Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Additional performers included Reba McEntire and Blake Shelton.

George Strait headlined a concert for the opening of the new Dallas Cowboys Stadium in Dallas, Texas. Additional performers included Reba McEntire and Blake Shelton. 2014: Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood performed at LP Field in Nashville as part of the CMA Fest. Proceeds from the festival help support music education.

Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, and Carrie Underwood performed at LP Field in Nashville as part of the CMA Fest. Proceeds from the festival help support music education. 2015: Luke Bryan performed at the Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, as a stop for his Kick the Dust Up Tour. Songs included "We Rode in Trucks" and "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)."

Luke Bryan performed at the Sports Authority Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado, as a stop for his Kick the Dust Up Tour. Songs included "We Rode in Trucks" and "Country Girl (Shake It for Me)." 2019: June 6 was the first day of the four-day CMA Fest this year, where country music artists donate their time and energy performing to raise funds for music programs across the country. Performers for day one included the Brothers Osborn, Luke Combs, Florida Georgia Line, Kane Brown, and Kelsea Ballerini.

Industry Changes and Challenges

The country music industry lost a legendary songwriter on June 6, and a couple had their last joint public appearance at the Grand Ole Opry:

2014: Country singer/songwriter Don Devaney died on this day. He is known for writing songs such as "Someone Loves You Honey," performed by Charley Pride, "Cry, Cry, Cry," sung by Highway 101, and "Ever Lovin' Woman," which was interpreted by Pat Garrett.

Country singer/songwriter Don Devaney died on this day. He is known for writing songs such as "Someone Loves You Honey," performed by Charley Pride, "Cry, Cry, Cry," sung by Highway 101, and "Ever Lovin' Woman," which was interpreted by Pat Garrett. 2017: Country singer Miranda Lambert and several of her crew found themselves in an unfortunate yet funny situation as they got stuck in an elevator on their way to rehearsal for the next night's CMT Awards. She posted a photo of herself and her mostly smiling crew inside the elevator on social media.

Country singer Miranda Lambert and several of her crew found themselves in an unfortunate yet funny situation as they got stuck in an elevator on their way to rehearsal for the next night's CMT Awards. She posted a photo of herself and her mostly smiling crew inside the elevator on social media. 2020: Carly Pearce and her then-husband, Michael Ray, had their last joint public appearance as a married couple at the Grand Ole Opry. They were only married for eight months, surviving the COVID-19 lockdown before their divorce.