Country Star Chris Young Drops $2,000 Tip at Myrtle Beach Bar Before Festival Show

Country music star Chris Young made a memorable impression in Myrtle Beach on June 6, 2025, when he stopped for dinner at the 8th Avenue Tiki Bar and Grill before taking the main stage at the Carolina Country Music Festival. Located at 708 N. Ocean Blvd., the oceanfront hotspot became the location of a shocking act of kindness that very night.

After treating his group to a $200 meal, Young solidified his bragging rights with a $2,000 tip for the staff — a 1,000% gratuity. The tip was split among three bartenders who served him that night.

"It was a pleasant surprise," said Shawn Conklin, a bartender at the 8th Avenue Tiki Bar and Grill. "It kind of made the night."

The bar shared a photo of Young on its official Facebook page, thanking the country star for both his visit and kindness. The gesture quickly made waves online and among festivalgoers, many of whom praised Young not just for his performance but for his down-to-earth character.

The Carolina Country Music Festival, which runs through June 8, features a lineup of major stars, including Lainey Wilson, Kid Rock, HARDY, and Morgan Wallen. Young's performance on the main stage followed his appearance at the local bar, further endearing him to fans and locals alike.

Young later explained the reason behind his generosity in a statement to WSMV, saying, "A long time ago, when I was living in Texas, I had my guitar broken on a flight. I know what that feels like, so I was just trying to help out a friend. In the country music industry, we try to take care of each other. I hope one day someone else will repay in kindness after hearing about this."