Country Singer Lanie Gardner Drops ‘Polaroids’ EP, Takes Stage at Multiple CMA Fest Shows

Lanie Gardner, recognized as a “2025 Artist to Watch” by both the Recording Academy/GRAMMY and Amazon Music, released her new EP Polaroids on June 6 via BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville. The six-track collection continues Gardner's upward momentum following her 2024 debut album, A Songwriter's Diary, blending modern country, alt-pop, and acoustic soul to reflect her growth as a songwriter and storyteller.

“Polaroids feels like a time capsule of everything I've lived and learned these past few years,” shares Gardner. “Each song is a snapshot of a moment that shaped me — the highs, the heartbreak, and everything along the way.”

Several key songs appear on the tracklist, including "Takin' The Slow Ride," "Buzzkill," "Concrete Cowboy," "Hold Your Horses," and "Little Bit of Lovin'." Each song provides a glimpse into Gardner's growth as both an artist and a person, built on authentic expression and vivid storytelling.

After going national with a viral cover of Fleetwood Mac's “Dreams,” Gardner was able to leverage that momentum and explore new opportunities, resulting in major placements, featured soundtrack songs with networks, and high-profile and engaging collaborations. She's clearly on the rise with her next moves, touring nationally and included in the festival circuit in various parts of the country.

To celebrate the launch of Polaroids, Gardner made multiple appearances at CMA Fest, delivering a surprise set at The Ryman as part of Darius Rucker's special event. She also hosted a Polaroids release party at Chief's Bar in Nashville, welcoming fans and friends for an intimate celebration.

Recent collaborations have highlighted her incredible voice and lyrical depth, including a duet with Thomas Rhett and a song with Warren Zeiders.