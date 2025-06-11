Lorrie Morgan Takes the Stage Just Days After Losing Her Husband

Lorrie Morgan, 65, returned to the stage on June 6 for the first time since the passing of her husband, Randy White, who died from cancer on June 1 at the age of 72. Morgan performed at the Mountain Arts Center in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, alongside her son, Jesse Keith Whitley, in an emotional tribute that marked both her return to performing and a powerful moment of remembrance.

White, a successful businessman and avid animal lover, had been battling mouth cancer for the past year. He and Morgan were married in a private beachside ceremony in September 2010, blending their families, which include Morgan's two children, White's four children, 15 grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.

On Facebook, Jesse Whitley expressed his feelings about his stepfather in a heartfelt manner. “He has been the best grandfather for my kids they could ever ask for... He has shown unconditional love to my mother and been the most gentle soul to ever grace this entire family,” he wrote on Facebook.

Morgan also paid tribute in a heartfelt Instagram post: “Randy has been my partner, my champion and my rock for 17 years. Our big, wonderful family and I are devastated at the loss of this truly kind and incredible man.”

Coinciding with the performance was the 41st anniversary of Morgan's induction into the Grand Ole Opry, adding further emotional weight to the night. Fans praised the heartfelt show, lauding Morgan's grace and Jesse's strong performance. The following day, Morgan continued her schedule at CMA Fest and the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville, where she debuted her new single “Me and Tequila” from her forthcoming album Dead Girl Walking. Over the weekend, she performed three times in Tennessee.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to local humane shelters or suggests honoring White by adopting a pet or planting a tree. He leaves behind two beloved dogs.