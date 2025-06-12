Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Chris Young, Michael Jordan, & More

Can’t Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata’s Electric For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Cody
Chris Young is on the CMA red carpet wearing a blue pinstripe suit.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
Powered By
Rob Zapata’s Electric
Rob Zapata’s Electric

Can't Beat Cody is powered by Rob Zapata's Electric

Rob Zapata's Electric

For more from the Kicks Wake Up Krew, click here.

Chris YoungMichael Jordan
CodyEditor
“Cody” Blaine Jackson is one half of the Kicks Wake Up Krew on Kicks 99. Her passions include fitness and anything to do with animals, as she has two fur babies, her dogs, Harley and Waylon. Cody likes to write about pets, fitness, and Augusta local events.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: June 12
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 12
Georgia’s Best Amusement Park Revealed
Human InterestGeorgia’s Best Amusement Park RevealedAnne Erickson
Morgan Wallen, New Hampshire, & More – Can’t Beat Cody
Human InterestMorgan Wallen, New Hampshire, & More – Can’t Beat CodyCody
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect