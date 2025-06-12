Zach Bryan Plans Surprise $50 Red Rocks Show, Champions Fair Ticket Prices

Zach Bryan has announced a surprise concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, set for Aug. 10. Known for his dedication to authenticity and his working-class fanbase, Bryan revealed the news Monday via Instagram, writing, "Wasn't planning on playing this, but a spot opened up, and I wanted to play an affordable show for fans. None of these tickets will be more than 50 bucks plus the fees."

This move stands out in an industry where ticket prices frequently exceed hundreds of dollars. It also sharply contrasts with Bryan's upcoming July show in New Jersey, where ticket prices start above $400. The Red Rocks show aligns with his long-expressed frustration with inflated ticket costs and underscores his efforts to provide accessible experiences for fans.

Fans can register for tickets via Fair AXS through tomorrow, with notifications regarding ticket status scheduled for June 19. Given that Red Rocks seats fewer than 10,000, demand is expected to be intense. The affordability of the show and the venue's iconic status make it one of the most anticipated one-off concerts of the year.

Bryan's announcement comes to the surface during an interim of limited live appearances, as he pulls back from a full tour in 2025. Bryan's announcement follows his overwhelming success of Quittin' Time 2024 Tour, which included two sold-out nights at Empower Field in Denver. The success of that tour and his recent record deal, reported to be close to $400 million, has only deepened his stature as one of the most important contemporary voices in country music.