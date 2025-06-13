This Day in Country History: June 13

Billy Ray Cyrus' name popped up a couple of times on June 13. Other names that appeared include Miranda Lambert, Vince Gill, and country music legend Tom T. Hall in a myriad of events and happenings. Music festivals, charity events, certifications, and more were held on June 13 throughout the years.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Household names such as Billy Ray Cyrus and Miranda Lambert achieved milestones on June 13:

1992: In the week of June 13, "Achy Breaky Heart" singer Billy Ray Cyrus's debut album, Some Gave All, broke records when it made its way to No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart and remained there for 17 weeks. No other country music artist or debut album had ever held the No. 1 spot for that long.

Cultural Milestones

Notable cultural milestones on this date include:

2015: Little Big Town, Vince Gill, Lauren Alaina, and Charles Esten tossed and hit balls for the City of Hope Celebrity Softball Game in Nashville. Proceeds from this benefit event went to City of Hope's cancer research.

Notable Recordings and Performances

From certifications to country music festivals, June 13 was a busy day in the country music industry for recordings and performances:

2019: The "That's Why I Love Dirt Roads" singer and minister, Granger Smith, received a Gold certification from the RIAA for his single "Happens Like That."

Fans headed to Bloomington, Illinois, to the Tailgate N' Tallboys country music festival, where musical artists included Cody Johnson, Larry Fleet, Wyatt Flores, and the Joe Stamm Band. 2024: The Country Fest, held at Clay's Resort Jellystone Park in North Lawrence, Ohio, had mega superstars heading the lineup. Fans enjoyed performances by Lainey Wilson, Dylan Scott, Nate Smith, and Thomas Rhett at this fun country music festival.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From divorces to deaths, changes in the country music world on June 13 included:

2013: After 29 years of marriage, Billy Ray Cyrus' wife, Tish, filed for divorce. Billy Ray and Tish are the parents of the megatalented singer and performer Miley Cyrus.

